Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Blue Dart sets up aviation hub at Chennai airport

The hub, spread across 4,912-square metres at the old international airport would provide shipment of cargo through air and land, enabling faster transfer of cargo.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Logistics service provider Blue Dart has set up a new aviation hub at the airport here.

The hub, spread across 4,912-square metres at the old international airport would provide shipment of cargo through air and land, enabling faster transfer of cargo.

The new facility would also be the headquarters of Blue Dart Aviation, a company statement said today.

"We continue to invest heavily in technology and infrastructure to create differentiated delivery capabilities, provide the best quality services and customised solutions for customers," Blue Dart, Managing Director, Anil Khanna said.

The aviation hub reaffirms Blue Dart's commitment to support India's growth story, he said.

The hub is equipped with X-ray machines, equipment and manpower and has regulatory approval for security screening. It would be used to carry out in-house engineering line maintenance for the company's fleet of aircraft and heavy air frame checks.

Training facilities approved by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security that would be provided include Dangerous Goods Regulations Training and Airline Type Rating programme.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 04:07 pm

tags #Blue Dart #Business #Companies

