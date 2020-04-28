App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 03:36 PM IST

Blue Dart Express launches service for medicine delivery to Indians living abroad

Logistics services provider Blue Dart Express on Tuesday said it has launched a service through which customers can send medicines to relatives living abroad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Logistics services provider Blue Dart Express on Tuesday said it has launched a service through which customers can send medicines to relatives living abroad.

To avail the medicine delivery service, customers need to visit any Blue Dart/DHL counter across India and provide a valid medical prescription for sending medicines overseas to their family/ friends through the Blue Dart-DHL's door-to-door express service, the company said in the release.

Blue Dart services have been operational even amid the lockdown with its teams working round-the-clock to ensure priority clearance and delivery of essential commodities, the company said.

“We have transported over thousands of tonnes of cargo carrying essential supplies since the nationwide lockdown began and have been extending all possible support to the various state government, pharma companies to fight this war against the global COVID-19 pandemic," Ketan Kulkarni, CMO and Head – Business Development, Blue Dart Express Ltd, said.

The company is working closely with the government of India, to ensure door-to-door delivery carrying inter-state and international supplies of essential goods through its strong air and ground express network, the company added.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 03:29 pm

