172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|blue-collar-workers-platform-betterplace-raises-10-million-6022241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Blue-collar workers platform Betterplace raises $10 million

The new funding for an undisclosed stake will be used by the Bengaluru-based company to scale the platform and expand operations in India and overseas, it said in a statement.

PTI

Betterplace, which focuses on delivering blue-collar workforce management solutions, on Tuesday said it has raised $10 million (around Rs 74 crore) in a funding round led by Singapore’s Jungle Ventures.

The new funding for an undisclosed stake will be used by the Bengaluru-based company to scale the platform and expand operations in India and overseas, it said in a statement.

The company, which has raised $16 million till now, serves over 1,000 enterprises which collectively employ over 20 lakh workers, Betterplace said.

Close

It is targeting to double the number of enterprises served to 2,000 and take the overall workers up to 30 lakh by the end of 2020-21.

related news

Existing investors Unitus Ventures, 3One4 Capital and Venture Highway also participated in the latest round of funding, it said.

The company which serves both enterprises and the workforce pegged the market opportunity it is serving at $30 billion to serve 450 million blue-collar workers in the country.

For enterprises, it offers a workforce management system with digital tools and services which provide employers a ready resource pool to hire from, completely automated onboarding, attendance management, real-time visibility on resource utilization and payroll management.

Upskilling, financial support and medical benefit programmes are the key focus for the solutions offered to the workforce, it said.

With the new funds, it plans to build its presence in new business verticals, expand footprint in the SME sector, and grow internationally, the statement said.

The global blue-collar workforce space is expected to be $455 billion opportunity by 2023 and we are very excited to partner with Betterplace on this journey with them, Jungle Ventures’ founding partner Anurag Srivastava, who will also be joining the company’s board after the investment, said.

Company’s co-founder Pravin Agarwala said the pandemic has accelerated adoption of digital inputs and added that it is onboarding over 1.50 lakh people every month.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #BetterPlace #Business #Jungle Ventures

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.