you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 07:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bloom Hotel Group acquires Hotel Asian International in NDMC re-auction

"The selected bidder will pay 39.50 per cent of the Gross Turn Over (GTO) or Rs 1.1928 crores per annum, whichever is higher," a senior NDMC official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Hotel Asian International in the Lutyen's Delhi was today acquired by the Bloom Hotel Group in an e-auction conducted by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The NDMC had last year decided to re-auction the Asian Hotel, after sealing it in 2015 due to non-payment of licence fees dues.

In January last year, the Asian Hotel was e-auctioned, fetching Rs 45.5 lakh per month as licence fee, the highest-ever for the agency. But, the bidder later refused to take the property necessitating a re-auction.

The property at 1 Janpath, has 38 rooms and is situated adjacent to the Hotel Royal Plaza, Ashoka Road.

"The licence fee out of this public property will help in boosting the revenue and financial potential of the NDMC which will help finance public projects," the official added.

Sanjeev Sethi, Chief Operation Officer, Bloom Hotel Group, said, "We are pleased to partner with what is widely considered India's best run Municipal Department. Central Delhi has limited accommodation for the value conscious traveller, and with this hotel we aim to provide a world class product to guests both domestic and international."

The civic body had yesterday conducted an e-auction for hotel The Connaught, another premium hotel in the Lutyen's Delhi, which was successfully acquired by Taj group.
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 07:30 pm

tags #Bloom Hotel Group #Business #Companies #Hotel Asian International

