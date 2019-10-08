App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bliss GVS Pharma's Maharashtra facility clears USFDA inspection

"The successful audit outcome from USFDA is a reflection of the steady progress that we are making into the mature pharma markets," Bliss GVS Pharma VP-Strategy & Business Development Gagan Harsh Sharma said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Bliss GVS Pharma has said its subsidiary Kremoint Pharma has cleared an inspection of its Ambernath facility in Maharashtra by the US health regulator. The inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) was conducted from June 17-20, 2019, Bliss GVS Pharma said in a statement.

This along with the completion of company's OSD manufacturing unit located at Palghar (Maharashtra) will further boost its growth into newer geographies, he added.

