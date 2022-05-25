English
    Blasts in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif kill 9 - provincial spokesman

    On Wednesday, explosives ripped through passenger vehicles in Mazar-i-Sharif, killing at least nine people, according to a provincial commander's spokesman, as authorities verified another attack in the Afghan capital.

    Reuters
    May 25, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)


    Three blasts tore through passenger vehicles in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine, a provincial commander spokesman said as authorities confirmed another blast in the Afghan capital.


    The blasts in northern Balkh province also injured 15 people, Mohammad Asif Wazeri, a spokesman for Balkh province's commander told Reuters.

    Another explosion hit a mosque in Kabul on Wednesday evening, a spokesman for the capital's commander said, adding at least two people were injured.

     Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that they head received five bodies from the blast and more than a dozen wounded patients.



    Reuters
    first published: May 25, 2022 10:20 pm
