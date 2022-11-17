Blackstone to buy 52% stake in IT firm R Systems for Rs 2,904 crore

(Representative image: Reuters)

Private equity player Blackstone announced on November 17 to acquire 52 percent stake in digital information technology service provider R Systems International for Rs 2,904 crore ($359 million), in a statement.

R Systems' shares surged nearly 18 percent after Blackstone made the open offer for 48.33% stake at Rs 245 per share.

Blackstone will also launch a conditional delisting offer at a price of Rs 246 per share, it said in a statement. The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

“I am excited that our partnership with Blackstone will take R Systems on the path to its next level of growth ... the company’s management team will be excited to welcome Blackstone and benefit from their scale, expertise, and global track record in IT services," said Satinder Singh Rekhi, chief executive officer of R Systems.

Talking about the rationale behind the move, Rekhi said that the firm needed to have a partner who could 'take care of the company', which is why they wanted to partner with Blackstone.

"I will certainly be a strategic adviser to them (R Systems) and as we go along, the role will develop a little more," Rekhi added.