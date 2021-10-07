Blackstone to acquire VFS Global at $2.5 billion valuation: Report

According to VFS Global website, the company has 3533 application centres and operations in 143 countries across 5 continents, with 63 client governments. (Representative image)

Blackstone is on the verge of acquiring VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology services company for governments and diplomatic missions, at a valuation of over $2 billion.

The valuation would be around the $2.5 billion valuation VFS Global and its investors sought when they initiated a sale and a parallel IPO process in 2019, The Economic Times has reported.

Private equity firm Blackstone will pay $1 billion for a 75 percent stake, and the remainder will be leverage taken on for the acquisition.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

VFS Global is 90 percent owned by Swedish private equity firm EQT and 10 percent by the Kuoni Foundation and founder-CEO Zubin Karkaria.

According to the VFS Global website, the company has 3533 application centres and operations in 143 countries across 5 continents, with 63 client governments.

Blackstone, VFS, EQT declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times.