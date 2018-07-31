Blackstone may buy realty assets of Singh brothers, Dhillon family: Report

The deal may exclude a large 1 million sq ft office complex in Gurugram that the Singh brothers are developing.
Blackstone Group is in advanced talks with Ranbaxy’s Singh brothers and Dhillon family to buyout their real estate portfolio of over Rs 1,000 crore, according to a report by The Economic Times.
Their real estate portfolio, which is spread over 1 million sq ft office properties, includes six commercial buildings across four key cities, Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and Ahmedabad.
The deal may exclude a large 1 million sq ft office complex in Gurugram that the Singh brothers are developing, two people aware of the development told the paper.
“The deal is likely to be concluded in a few weeks from now as the due diligence, which is in an advanced stage, is expected to close any time soon. Given their recent liquidity issues, the proposed deal is expected to provide much-needed relief to the Singh brothers,” one of the people mentioned above told the paper.
Moneycontrol could not verify the report independently.According to the report, the global private equity major is negotiating the deal directly with Singh brothers and Dhillon family. The New York-based equity firm is planning to acquire these assets on its own and not through any of its existing joint investment platforms with Indian real estate developers.