App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 10:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Blackstone may buy out Indiabulls Real Estate's commercial properties: Report

The deal, which will give the private-equity giant full control of the portfolio, is expected to be concluded over the next few weeks, ET reported citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Blackstone Group is set to buy the remaining 50% stake in Indiabulls Real Estate's commercial properties for about Rs 48 billion ($688.8 million), the Economic Times (ET) reported on Monday.

The deal, which will give the private-equity giant full control of the portfolio, is expected to be concluded over the next few weeks, ET reported citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Blackstone bought a 50% stake in two units at an aggregate enterprise value of about $1.46 billion early last year.

Close

The PE firm is expected to add the assets to the portfolio of Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), its joint venture with Bengaluru-based realty developer Embassy Group, the paper said.

related news

The latest transaction is part of the Indiabulls Group's strategy of exiting real estate completely and focusing on financial services as it seeks to merge with Lakshmi Vilas Bank, ET said, adding the deal is expected to be concluded over the next few weeks.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 5, 2019 10:40 am

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.