Blackstone may buy out Indiabulls Real Estate's commercial properties: Report

Blackstone Group is set to buy the remaining 50% stake in Indiabulls Real Estate's commercial properties for about Rs 48 billion ($688.8 million), the Economic Times (ET) reported on Monday.

The deal, which will give the private-equity giant full control of the portfolio, is expected to be concluded over the next few weeks, ET reported citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Blackstone bought a 50% stake in two units at an aggregate enterprise value of about $1.46 billion early last year.

The PE firm is expected to add the assets to the portfolio of Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), its joint venture with Bengaluru-based realty developer Embassy Group, the paper said.