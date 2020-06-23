App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Exclusive | Blackstone launches block deal in Embassy Office Parks REIT, looks to raise around $300 million

Embassy Office Parks REIT owns a portfolio comprising seven office parks and four prime city-centre office buildings, totalling 32.7 million sq ft as of December 31, 2018.

Ashwin Mohan @ashwinmohansays
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global private equity giant Blackstone has launched a deal to sell some of its units in Embassy Office Parks Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and raise around $300 million, three persons with knowledge of the transaction told Moneycontrol. Embassy Office Parks is India’s first real estate investment trust.

“BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are the advisors on this block deal which has now been launched," one of the individuals said. A second individual confirmed the same.

“Considering the current commercial real estate environment, it’s a good time to take some chips off the table and show a partial exit to its investors,” a third individual told Moneycontrol.

Close

All three spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity. Moneycontrol is awaiting email response from Blackstone and Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities couldn’t be immediately reached for a comment.

related news

Embassy Office Parks REIT launched an initial public offering (IPO) and debuted in the stock market in April 2019. It was backed by Blackstone and Bengaluru-based Embassy Property Development Pvt and it owns a portfolio comprising seven office parks and four prime city-centre office buildings, totalling 32.7 million sq ft as of December 31, 2018. Embassy has invested in high-quality assets in Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Noida.

"The REIT is now trading close to IPO levels,” said the third person familiar with the proposed deal.

A real estate investment trust is a company that owns, operates and in most cases operates, income-producing properties or real estate. Modelled after mutual funds, REITs pool the capital of numerous investors and generate steady income for their investors. REITs own many types of commercial real estate, ranging from office and apartment buildings to warehouses, hospitals, shopping centres and hotels.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 07:07 pm

tags #Business #Embassy Office Parks REIT #stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.