Blackstone-backed Lumina CloudInfra begins work on hyperscale data centre in Navi Mumbai

The company is looking to be an integral part of India's burgeoning data infrastructure.

Lumina CloudInfra, a prominent data center platform owned by Blackstone's Real Estate and Tactical Opportunities funds, recently celebrated the commencement of construction activities at its inaugural hyperscale data center campus.

Situated in the heart of Navi Mumbai, specifically in Airoli, this state-of-the-art facility is set to encompass multiple data center buildings, boasting an impressive capacity that surpasses 60 megawatts of critical IT load.

Anil Reddy, Lumina's Global Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, emphasised the significance of this milestone in both Lumina's journey and India's digital landscape. "The Lumina platform builds on the team’s experiences combined with the success of Blackstone’s strong track record in data infrastructure, and shares the commitment of bringing innovative opportunities to investors and consumers around the world including in India," he noted.

Also read: Data centre industry to attract $4.8 billion in investment by 2025: JLL

Mumbai leading the way

Sujeet Deshpande, Lumina India's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, acknowledged the substantial demand for data centers in India. With the country serving as a hub for numerous leading technology and IT service companies, Deshpande expressed pride in Lumina's pioneering role in introducing a cutting-edge, mission-critical data infrastructure to support India's digital transformation.

Driven by the rapid proliferation of data, India's data center ecosystem is currently experiencing robust and sustained growth. Industry analysts project a significant increase in capacity over the next one to two years, with Mumbai leading the charge by accounting for 52 percent of the country's total capacity.

The first phase of construction is expected to reach completion by 2025, marking a significant milestone for Lumina's operations in India. Additionally, Lumina is preparing to commence work on its second site in Mahape, located in Navi Mumbai.

Lumina's groundbreaking ceremony for its maiden hyperscale data center campus in Navi Mumbai reflects the company's commitment to meeting the burgeoning demand for advanced data infrastructure in India. With Lumina's expertise and Blackstone's backing, the project is poised to play a crucial role in India's digital journey while ushering in a new era of innovation and growth in the data center sector.