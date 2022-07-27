BlackRock backs fewer environmental and social proposals

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, slashed its support for shareholder proposals on environmental and social issues this year, backing only 24% of such resolutions in the proxy season that ended in June, down from 43% in the previous period, the DealBook newsletter reports.

The firm, which has long led the conscious-investing movement, said in a report Tuesday that this year’s proposals were “less supportable,” and it pointed to new regulatory guidance that opened the door to a broader range of policy-related proposals.

BlackRock has been critical of overly “prescriptive” shareholder resolutions. In a May memo, the firm signaled that Russia’s war in Ukraine was straining global energy supplies and shifting its calculations.

“Many climate-related shareholder proposals sought to dictate the pace of companies’ energy transition plans despite continued consumer demand,” the firm’s global head of investment stewardship, Sandy Boss, wrote in the new report. She noted that shareholders generally supported fewer environmental and social proposals this year as well, voting for 27% of resolutions, down from 36% in the previous proxy period.

The push for more investment based on environmental, social and governance principles — ESG for short — has been labeled “woke capitalism” by critics and is under fire from executives such as Tesla’s Elon Musk, major investors such as Bill Ackman and Republican politicians. In a speech Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, said big government and big business were together advancing a “pernicious woke agenda.”

ESG supporters say critics might have a point. Andrew Behar, CEO of the shareholder advocacy group As You Sow, agrees that many supposed ESG investments do not reflect true sustainability — with ever more capital directed toward the idea and many funds failing to live up to their promises.

But Behar argued that more corporate disclosures — which anti-ESG groups oppose — would help to ensure that green investing actually works. He argued that critics also ignore a key financial incentive driving investor interest: knowing and lowering the costs of environmental issues throughout company operations, including risks from changing weather and the transition to more sustainable models.

“We don’t have an ESG problem,” Behar said. “We have a naming problem.”

