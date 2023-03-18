 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Black Sea grain deal extended, say parties to agreement

Reuters
Mar 18, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST

The pact was brokered with Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey in July – and renewed for a further 120 days in November – to combat a global food crisis

Russia's agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by Western sanctions (Representative image: Reuters)

A deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from Black Sea ports that was due to expire on Saturday has been renewed, following days of talks brokered by Turkey to extend the agreement.

The pact was brokered with Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey in July – and renewed for a further 120 days in November – to combat a global food crisis that was fuelled in part by Russia's Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine and Black Sea blockade.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed in Istanbul on 22 July 2022, has been extended," the United Nations said in a statement, thanking the Turkish government for its diplomatic and operational support of the deal.

"The deal for the grain corridor was due to expire today. As a result of our talks with the two sides, we have secured an extension to this deal," Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech in the western city of Canakkale.