    Black ink thrown on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru

    Soon after the incident, clashes took place between the organizers and the miscreants leading to both sides attacking each other with plastic chairs.

    PTI
    May 30, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
    (Image: ANI)

    (Image: ANI)


    Miscreants on Monday threw ink on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during an event organised by a farmers’ organisation at the Gandhi Bhavan here.


    Soon after the incident, clashes took place between the organisers and the miscreants leading to both sides attacking each other with plastic chairs.

    Reacting to the incident, Tikait alleged that the ink attack on him was in connivance with the state government. ”The local police is responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government,” Tikait told reporters. Black ink was seen on his turban, face, Kurta, and green shawl around his neck.



    PTI
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Farmer leader #government #local police #miscreants #Rakesh Tikait
    first published: May 30, 2022 03:30 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.