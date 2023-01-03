 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

BK Modi Group plans to invest $1 billion over next 5 years in real estate, wellness sectors in India

PTI
Jan 03, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST

The group is already constructing a commercial real estate project in Mumbai in partnership with a developer and now has plans to expand this business.

BK Modi Group plans to invest about $1 billion over the next five years in Indian real estate and wellness space as it sees huge growth potential in these two sectors.

In an interview with PTI, group founder BK Modi asserted that there is a tremendous scope of bringing new technologies in the real estate sector as well as wellness space.

"We will be investing around $1 billion over the next five years," he said when asked about the proposed investment in these new ventures.

On the source of investment, he said the group will also rope in foreign investors in the proposed projects.

The group is already constructing a commercial real estate project in Mumbai in partnership with a developer and now has plans to expand this business.

On the concept of a private smart city, Modi said the group will develop a mixed-use project in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.