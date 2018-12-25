App
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2018 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP-vetted questions superb idea, consider vetted answers as well: Rahul Gandhi jibe at PM Modi

The Congress chief cited a media report that claimed Modi faced embarrassing moments during his interaction with BJP workers from Tamil Nadu when a worker sought to know why his administration was busy collecting taxes from the middle class but not interested in taking care of them.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on December 25 took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reportedly ignoring a BJP worker's question on the middle class' struggle with the taxation policy, saying forget a press meet, he cannot even hold a poll booth workers conference.

Gandhi was apparently referring to an incident that took place last week during Modi's interaction with "booth workers" from northern districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

He also said "BJP-vetted" questions is a superb idea, but the party should also "consider vetted answers".

The Congress chief cited a media report that claimed Modi faced embarrassing moments during his interaction with BJP workers from Tamil Nadu when a worker sought to know why his administration was busy collecting taxes from the middle class but not interested in taking care of them.

The report claimed that the prime minister during his video interaction chose not to answer the question raised by the worker and continued with his interaction by switching to Puducherry.

Taking a jibe at the prime minister, Gandhi tweeted: "Vanakam Puducherry! That's NoMo's answer to the struggling middle class. Forget a press conference he can't even string together a polling booth worker's conference."

On reports that the BJP will filter questions from workers to Prime Minister Modi following the incident, Gandhi said, "BJP-vetted questions is a superb idea. Consider vetted answers as well."

The Congress president has been criticising Modi for not holding a press conference during his tenure.

Earlier this month, Gandhi had posted pictures from a press conference he held and tweeted saying the prime minister should try one someday as it is fun to be asked questions.
First Published on Dec 25, 2018 07:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi

