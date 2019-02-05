BJP trolls Rahul Gandhi, says 'get well soon'

Jagyaseni Biswas

AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s generous act of extending his support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday — saying the entire Opposition is together in defeating the fascist forces — landed him in a pool of trolls.

Members of the ruling saffron party grabbed the opportunity to troll Rahul and shared old snippets of him slamming Mamata over the Chit Fund Scam, Syndicate Raj, and Saradha Scam.

Gandhi had alleged that the events in West Bengal were part of an attack on India'a institutions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. He added that the Congress stood shoulder to shoulder with the Bengal CM, who is protesting against CBI's attempt to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with the chit fund scams.



Gandhi had alleged that the events in West Bengal were part of an attack on India'a institutions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party. He added that the Congress stood shoulder to shoulder with the Bengal CM, who is protesting against CBI's attempt to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with the chit fund scams.

Taunting Rahul, the BJP also wrote: “Diagnosed: Multiple Personality Disorder is characterized by atleast two distinct and enduring personality states - there is trouble remembering certain events, beyond ordinary forgetfulness. These states alternately show in person's behavior. Get well soon, Rahul ji.”