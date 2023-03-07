 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

BJP to retain power in Karnataka, win more than 112 seats: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that citizens of Karnataka will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party for continued development, law and order, and stability

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Dispelling any notion of anti-incumbency in Karnataka, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power by winning more than 112 seats in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Chandrasekhar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, said this at Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC) on February 7 in Mumbai. Elections for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly are scheduled for May.

"We are not facing anti-incumbency. We are an incumbent government but there is no evidence that there is anti-incumbency. We were incumbent government in Nagaland, Tripura, Gujarat," Chandrasekhar said, referring to the BJP's recent victories in these states.

However, Chandrasekhar admitted that the BJP will face a "tough situation" in the Karnataka elections due to Covid-19.