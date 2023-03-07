BJP to retain power in Karnataka, win more than 112 seats: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Dispelling any notion of anti-incumbency in Karnataka, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power by winning more than 112 seats in the upcoming State Assembly elections.

Chandrasekhar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, said this at Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC) on February 7 in Mumbai. Elections for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly are scheduled for May.

"We are not facing anti-incumbency. We are an incumbent government but there is no evidence that there is anti-incumbency. We were incumbent government in Nagaland, Tripura, Gujarat," Chandrasekhar said, referring to the BJP's recent victories in these states.

However, Chandrasekhar admitted that the BJP will face a "tough situation" in the Karnataka elections due to Covid-19.

"We have been in government for four years. Of that four years, we spent 2.5 years in Covid. So a large part of, what would normally be spent on road building, development, and construction, in those 2.5 years, we were absent. There is a very different situation in Karnataka compared to other states," he claimed.

However, Chandrasekhar doubled down on the BJP's chances of winning the elections, stating, "We will form the government, on basis of one thing: The work that we have done compared to the 65 years of Congress governance in Karnataka. I certainly think that people today are wiser than we give credit for."

"We are very confident about people and certainly believe that the mandate will be for continuity, kind of development , law and order peace and stability in Karntaka as people of Gujarat, Nagaland, have shown," he added.