BJP MPs from Northeast meet PM Modi over recent tension between Assam and Mizoram

PTI
August 02, 2021 / 02:45 PM IST

BJP MPs from northeastern states on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent tension between Assam and Mizoram on border row and accused the Congress of politicising the sensitive issue.

Talking to media after the meeting, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju alleged that foreign forces are fuelling fire in the region by making inciting statements and promoting manipulated contents.

The prime minister told the MPs that the northeast is very close to his heart and his love for the region is very natural. Quoting Modi, Rijiju saidthe PM asserted that he doesn''t look at the region from the prism of politics.

In a memorandum given to Modi, the BJP MPs said that they want to convey to all those elements who view the Assam-Mizoram issue as a means of "spreading chaos in India that their shenanigans will not work".

The MPs further said in the memorandum that they would like to unequivocally state that under the NDA government led by Modi "development work in the Northeast has been historic and unparalleled".

There were 16 MPs in the meeting with the prime minister, 12 from Assam, two from Arunachal Pradesh and one each from Manipur and Tripura.
Tags: #Assam #BJP #India #Mizoram #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics
first published: Aug 2, 2021 02:46 pm

