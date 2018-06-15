App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP MP says will foot legal expenses of tribals arrested for lynching

Nishikant Dubey today said he will foot the legal expenses of the persons arrested in connection with the lynching of two Muslims here on suspicion of cattle theft on Wednesday

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey today said he will foot the legal expenses of the persons arrested in connection with the lynching of two Muslims here on suspicion of cattle theft on Wednesday Dubey alleged that the tribals were arrested in connection with the June 13 incident due to pressure from the Congress and demanded a CBI probe in the case.

"The arrests were made under pressure from the opposition parties. The Congress on one hand says tribals can't murder and on the other it had got arrested the tribals. How four persons can be identified when a thousand people gathered (during the incident)?" Dubey told PTI.

"I will foot the legal expenses of the arrested persons from lower court to the Supreme Court," he said, adding he wanted a CBI probe.

Two Muslims were beaten to death in Bankati village by enraged residents of neighbouring tribal dominated Dullu village who suspected them and three others of stealing their buffaloes.

related news

After night-long search, the villagers had allegedly caught the two with the cattle and beat them to death. Three others alleged to be involved in cattle theft had managed to escape.

The two deceased were residents of Taljhari in the district, about 200 km from Ranchi.

Godda Superintendent of Police Rajiv Ranjan Singh maintained that the it was a case of cattle theft and strongly denied cow vigilantism as the reason.

"From day one we have told all the media that it is a pure case of theft and not cow vigilantism," Singh said.

He said all the four arrested, identified as Kameshwar Soren, Kishan Rai, Bhukul Kishku and Munsi Murmu, were sent to judicial custody today.

Two FIRs were registered in connection with the lynching case.

The first complaint was lodged by one of the arrested persons, Munsi Murmu, under IPC 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property).

The other complaint was filed by Imran Ansari, the father of one of the deceased, Charuku, under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 148 (armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 302 (murder), police had said.

Charuku had faced two cases of cattle theft in the neighbouring Dumka district, they said.

The other deceased was identified as Murtaza Ansari.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 06:50 pm

tags #BJP #Godda #Murtaza Ansari #Nishikant Dubey

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.