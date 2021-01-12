MARKET NEWS

BJP leader Nitin Gadkari launches India’s first eco-friendly, non-toxic cow dung paint

PTI
January 12, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
Cow dung wall paint

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission launched an eco-friendly and non-toxic paint with anti-bacterial properties on January 12. It was launched by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari.

KVIC has described the Khadi Prakritik Paint as 'India's first cow dung paint'.

The ‘Khadi Prakritik Paint’ is a first-of-its-kind product based on cow dung as its main ingredient. It is cost-effective as well as odourless and has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

“Khadi Prakritik Paint is available in two forms—distemper paint and plastic emulsion paint. Production of Khadi Prakritik Paint is aligned with the prime minister's vision of increasing farmers' income,” an official statement said on January 11.

The paint, with anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, is free from heavy metals like lead, mercury, chromium, arsenic, and cadmium. It is expected to boost local manufacturing and create sustainable local employment through technology transfer.

“This technology will increase the consumption of cow dung as a raw material for eco-friendly products and will generate additional revenue to farmers and gaushalas. This is estimated to generate additional income of Rs 30,000 (approximately) per annum per animal to farmers/gaushalas,” the statement added.

In October 2019, Gadkari launched soaps made of cow dung made by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.
PTI
TAGS: #cow dung #Khadi and Village Industries Commission #Nitin Gadkari
first published: Jan 12, 2021 07:25 pm

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

