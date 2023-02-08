English
    BJP government ensured peace, tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi

    Peace has returned to the Valley and people can go without any fear. The Union Territory has recorded the highest number of footfall in many decades, said Prime Minister Modi.

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    February 08, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 said his government has been successful in ensuring peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir following which large number of people are visiting the region.

    Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi said those who have recently visited the Union Territory can tell everyone about the conducive atmosphere.

    “Decades back, I had also taken out a Yatra to Jammu and Kashmir. I had also resolved to raise the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Terrorists had put out posters and challenged us, but we went ahead,” said Narendra Modi.

    Prime Minister Modi said he was not scared of threats and made a statement in Jammu that he will go ahead with his plans.