BJP government ensured peace, tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 8 said his government has been successful in ensuring peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir following which large number of people are visiting the region.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi said those who have recently visited the Union Territory can tell everyone about the conducive atmosphere.

“Decades back, I had also taken out a Yatra to Jammu and Kashmir. I had also resolved to raise the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Terrorists had put out posters and challenged us, but we went ahead,” said Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi said he was not scared of threats and made a statement in Jammu that he will go ahead with his plans.

“I went without security, bullet proof jacket. When we unfurled the national flag, even enemies from the neighbouring nation were saluting us,” said Modi.

Peace has returned to the Valley; people can go without any fear. In terms of tourism, after many decades Jammu and Kashmir has recorded the highest number of footfall in 2022, he added.

“People in Jammu and Kashmir are celebrating democracy. And successful programmes of Har Ghar Tiranga are being conducted,” said PM Modi.

Many people were apprehensive that there will be law and order disturbance because of the tricolour, but time has changed and those who would oppose are participating in Tiranga Yatra.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi when some people were trying to make headlines, movie theatres were running at full capacity, said Modi.

Talking about the situation in northeast, Prime Minister Modi said that the entire region has changed. People can travel in train and see how people are celebrating 75 years of independence.