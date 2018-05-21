App
May 21, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP cadre works selflessly to fulfil promises: Khattar

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that contrary to the perception that political parties forget promises made to the people after coming to power, the BJP cadre worked selflessly to fulfil commitments. The BJP has progressed so much only by recognising people's supremacy in a democratic set up, he told a gathering of party workers and locals in Karnal.

The chief minister said his government had ensured development of all parts of the state, adding that developmental work worth over Rs 1,000 crore had been carried out in Karnal alone.

He said his government had ensured all round advancement of Karnal and the wheel of development was moving forward rapidly.

Khattar listed the inauguration of the first phase of the Karnal bus stand and the Kalpana Chawla Medical College as some of his government's achievements.

Taking a dig at his political opponents, Khattar said the opposition could learn from the developmental work undertaken by his government during its three-and-a-half year tenure.

He exhorted the party workers to not lie to the people to win votes and only tell them about the actual work.

"We have undertaken so many development projects that not just the people, even the opposition parties will acknowledge our work," Khattar said.

Khattar cautioned people against political parties and leaders who try to divide them on the lines of caste, religion and region.

