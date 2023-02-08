 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bizongo launches ESG scorecard; aims to help one lakh MSMEs turn ESG compliant in the next 24 months

PTI
Feb 08, 2023 / 03:23 PM IST

As ESG becomes the core conversation in corporate boardrooms and for the allocation of capital, it is compelling brands and enterprises to improve their sustainability performance. (Source: Shutterstock)

In a bid to enable 100,000 MSMEs turn ESG compliant in the next 24 months, Bizongo, a leading vendor digitization platform with embedded financing for brands and enterprises has launched Bizongo Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Scorecard. This will help bolster ESG consciousness among Indian MSMEs and larger enterprises. With this, Bizongo has also become the first B2B marketplace to offer ESG-related intelligence.

Aniket Deb, Co-founder and COO, Bizongo, said, "In its essence, ESG is a framework that helps businesses build customer loyalty, attract investors, make operations sustainable, and improve financial performance. In line with this, Bizongo's ESG Scorecard will enable MSMEs on its platform assess their ESG performance and help them integrate it into their internal policies and practices."

The scorecard will allow MSMEs to monitor and track their compliance across various ESG components, including social parameters, such as minimum wage policy, Child labour and Forced labour, Harassment and Discrimination, and product quality and testing. It will also focus on environmental parameters, such as the Environment Management System (or ISO 14001, energy management process/policy, policies/processes for optimum water consumption/ water conservation, circular economy/ recycle/reuse program, management of solid/liquid waste, and GHG emission). On the Governance front, the tool will assess compliance on grievance redressal/whistleblowing, code of conduct, anti-bribery, frauds/malpractice incident, and sub-contractors' due diligence.

Leveraging Bizongo's digital vendor management platform, the scorecard will help MSMEs on the platform validate their credibility in following mandatory compliances, especially when applying for Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) certification. It will also simplify availing ZED benefits, such as subsidy on cost of tech adoption, reimbursement on acquisition and installation of Plant & Machinery/ Testing equipment, and concessions in Pricing/processing charges by banks, among others.