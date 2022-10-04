Bitter battle ahead? BillDesk prepares to sue Prosus for walking away from $4.7-billion deal

BillDesk is preparing to sue Prosus after the global tech investor pulled out of a $4.7-billion acquisition deal by its unit PayU, according to people aware of the company's plans.

The termination of Prosus’ acquisition of BillDesk has come as a shock for the entire ecosystem. It also came as a surprise to PayU’s executives in India and also the team and shareholders of BillDesk who were informed of the development only hours before the announcement.

In fact, BillDesk shareholders were not given any further reasons for the termination of the deal beyond what Prosus announced on stock exchanges, according to sources.

A Prosus spokesperson said that the company cannot comment further than what it announced through exchange filings, in response to queries by Moneycontrol. Prosus had not responded to further queries on a possible legal battle at the time of publishing.

Detailed queries mailed to BillDesk co-founder and Director MN Srinivasu did not elicit any response.

“The decision was taken unilaterally by Prosus last Thursday. Even PayU India executives did not know about these plans,” said a founder aware of the developments.

The deal was set to be the largest acquisition in the Indian fintech space, and now it has become an event that makes everything seem uncertain. A sense of discomfort has spread in the Indian fintech space since the termination was announced yesterday. The fate of BillDesk and its investors now hangs in the balance.

“The structure with which Prosus operates is problematic. They have a final say on whether it is a yes or no, PayU does not have a say in that. They are very objective and cutthroat in decision making,” added the founder.

However, this is not the first time that Prosus has backed out of a deal after showing interest. Industry sources say that past year or so, it has backed out of 4-5 deals. But BillDesk takes the cake as being its biggest acquisition till date and also since it comes after the much-awaited nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

After the CCI nod, the companies were awaiting a go-ahead from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the deal.

“This deal falling through will surely impact Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) sentiment towards India. This deal would have already been accounted for in the projected $25 billion of foreign investments expected this year. Now it is out of the picture,” said an investment banker.

One of the key possible reasons being cited for Prosus backing out is that with a change in market conditions, the company did not see $4.7 billion as a viable valuation. With the deal being a binding agreement, there was no scope for renegotiations either.

The move from Prosus also comes at a time when its digital lending plans in India are under pressure after a slew of norms by the RBI.

In an interview with Moneycontrol after the acquisition last year, PayU India CEO Anirban Mukherjee had said that after payments, the second pillar of PayU’s plans in India is digital credit.