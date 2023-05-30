Bisleri adds three flavours to its carbonated drinks range: Rev, Pop, Spyci Jeera

Bisleri had undertaken sampling of Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Rev at certain IPL venues, where it was the hydration partner for the home sides.

Bisleri International, India's leading packaged drinking water brand, launched three flavours of its carbonated drink –Bisleri Pop (orange-flavoured carbonated drink), Bisleri Rev (cola-flavoured carbonated drink), and Bisleri SpyciJeera – on Tuesday.

Each of the beverages have a unique and strong flavour that complements its functional stimulation, the company said in a statement.

The range will be available in 160ml and 600ml across general and modern trade stores soon.

Commenting on the launch, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd said, "Bisleri International has a strong heritage of launching iconic products in the country. Taking the legacy forward, we have launched a range of refreshing carbonated soft drinks that would appeal to the young, modern consumers' tastebuds. Today’s youth are enjoying OTT platforms as they produce interesting and evolved programming.

"Keeping this in mind, we have launched a new campaign with actors who are currently a sensation on the OTT platforms. They have a strong connect with the youth. We are confident that our campaign will resonate with the GenZ’s who are constantly looking at exploring newer products and creating a niche for themselves."

Faces of the flavours

Bisleri Pop, the orange-flavoured carbonated drink, has actor and musician Saba Azad and actor Armaan Ralhan as the faces of this new flavour. OTT actor Aashim Gulati is the face for the Bisleri Rev, the cola-flavoured version of the drink, while fellow OTT star Anjali Sivaraman is the face of Spyci Jeera, which is an extension of the existing BisleriSpyci offering added masala.

Bisleri had undertaken sampling of Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Rev at certain IPL venues, where it was the hydration partner for the home sides.