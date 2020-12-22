Biryani tops Swiggy's annual food trends in 2020: Report

Chicken Biryani. (PC-Facebook)

Biryani emerged as the most ordered food on aggregator Swiggy in 2020, with customers ordering more than once every second, says the fifth edition of StatEATstics report. Among the varieties, chicken biryani was the most preferred by customers this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from chicken biryani, vegetarian biryani was also preferred by customers and most of the deliveries were done by the food ordering platform at home. "While contactless deliveries made ordering biryani—India’s forever-favourite food a breeze, healthy eating and DIY cooking kits found their place on some menus," LiveMint quoted Swiggy as saying.

Among other dishes ordered on Swiggy include masala dosa and paneer butter masala, chicken fried rice and garlic breadsticks. During the lockdown, customers ordered over 6 lakh cakes on Swiggy as they celebrated their birthdays at home during the lockdown.

Swiggy to onboard 36,000 street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme in first phase

In Bengaluru and Bhopal, two users even gave a tip of Rs 5,000 each to their delivery executives respectively. This is the highest tip ever received by Swiggy delivery executives.

Swiggy Instamart, Swiggy's grocery and essentials delivery service launched in August this year, became an instant hit. The firm delivered over 1.6 lakh meal kits via Instamart. Also, over 75,000 kg of onions, besides other kitchen essentials like potatoes, bananas, coriander leaves and milk were ordered through Instamart.

Between January and December 2020, Swiggy worked with 1,00,000 restaurant partners and stores in over 500 cities. Its another pick-up service, Swiggy Genie -- launched in September 2020 -- is now available in 65 cities and has delivered everything from home-cooked food to keys, added StatEATstics.

"Home-cooked food was one of the most ferried items in 2020, as people reached out to help elderly relatives, friends and colleagues struggling without help. A rising interest in baking also meant a lot of people were swapping goodies and organising socially distant potlucks. We received over 120,000 food-related tasks on Swiggy Genie," the business daily quoted Swiggy report.

Meanwhile, customers in metros like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad opted for Swiggy's 'HealthHub' and ordered for healthier meals this year. The service was launched in August. Customers from Bengaluru and NCR topped the list in ordering healthier meals.

With the COVID-19 restrictions in place, restaurants were mostly closed for dine-in services. Food delivery services like Swiggy picked pace with ease in restrictions as customers preferred ordering in over visiting restaurants.

Those missing the pani puri during the lockdown switched to online food delivery services, with over 2 lakh pani puri orders were delivered post the lockdown. Currently, Swiggy is working on to make partnership with 36,000 street food vendors across 125 cities with PM’s SVANidhi Scheme. Tea/coffee were other items that people ordered online, Swiggy added.