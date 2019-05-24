App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Birlasoft Q4 Net at Rs 66 cr; names Dharmender Kapoor as CEO

The figures for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, are not comparable with that of the previous periods on account of the deal, Birlasoft said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Birlasoft, a part of the $ 2 billion diversified C K Birla Group, May 24 said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 66.06 crore for the March 2019 quarter. Its revenue from operations was at Rs 788.28 crore in the quarter under review, it said in a BSE filing. Also, Birlasoft said its CEO and Managing Director Anjan Lahiri will be stepping down from his role "owing to a pressing personal situation". Dharmender Kapoor - who is currently the Chief Operating Officer - will succeed Lahiri as the CEO.

Last year, Birlasoft and KPIT Technologies had announced that they will merge and then split into two publicly-traded companies to create two specialised IT players. After the demerger, the engineering business was re-listed on the BSE as KPIT Technologies, while Birlasoft is now positioned as an enterprise digital and IT services company.

The figures for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019, are not comparable with that of the previous periods on account of the deal, Birlasoft said.

"With the conclusion of the complex merger/de-merger process, Birlasoft has emerged as a leading enterprise digital company, ending the year with USD 475 million in revenues. The integration of the two companies is progressing smoothly," C K Birla Group Joint Chairman and Birlasoft Chairman Amita Birla said.

related news

Birla further said: "We have an enviable customer base ... to which we are focused on cross selling our capabilities to grow our business, even as we acquire new customers as a larger entity".

For the fiscal 2018-19, the consolidated net profit was at Rs 292.1 crore, while revenue from operations was at Rs 2,550.6 crore.

"In our first quarter as the new Birlasoft, we are setting ourselves apart as the leading mid-tier Enterprise Digital Company. We are carving out a position in the minds of some of the world's largest brands as the challenger to the large IT services companies through our focused capabilities and the accessibility of our management team who can ensure agility and problem solving in large transformational projects," Birlasoft Managing Director and CEO Anjan Lahiri said.

Kapoor, whose appointment is with effect from June 1, 2019, will be based in India, and will report to Chairman, Amita Birla.

Birlasoft's headcount stood at 10,061 people at the end of March, 2019. The attrition (last 12 month basis) was at 19.9 per cent.

The board has recommended final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the year 2018-19, subject to approval at the annual general meeting on August 7, 2019.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 10:40 pm

tags #Birlasoft #Business #Market news #Results

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bha ...

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna paint a pretty picture, but the former ...

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan are swag personified, but it’s Sa ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bharat: The latest promo of this Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film has ...

Virat Kohli and Harry Kane exchange pleasantries, but Abhishek Bachcha ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

Sunny Leone or Sunny Deol: Condom brand takes advantage of news anchor ...

Lok Sabha Election Result: Congress Got More Votes Than BJP, AAP in Mi ...

RBI Tweaks Norms on Voluntary Retention Route Investment by FPIs

Weak Aircraft, Auto Sales Push Key US Data to Nine-Month Low

Election Epicentre: Decoding Smriti’s Historic Victory

Sebi-appointed Panel Suggests Significant Changes to FPI Regulations

Nearly 12% Lawmakers in 17th Lok Sabha Below 40 Years of Age

Missouri Governor Signs Bill Banning Abortions at 8 Weeks Even in Case ...

An Unexpected Visitor: Donald Trump Set to Attend Sumo Showdown as Jap ...

UK Court Orders Vijay Mallya to Repay USD 135 Million Loan to British ...

Narendra Modi beats opposition with a bigger victory than 2014

Comment: The blunt message from the historic verdict for Narendra Modi ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Making history: Modi touches milestone with biggest repeat mandate in ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Here are some interesting statistics

Improvement of Indian polity biggest takeaway from elections, says N J ...

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

Decades of ground work by RSS helped BJP wrest 18 seats in Mamata's fo ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi hams his way through an un ...

Zakir Musa killing affords establishment opportunity to reach disaffec ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Is playing for India no longer a priority for shutt ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

World Turtle Day: Two wildlife biologists are encouraging people to do ...

Jokha Alharthi's Celestial Bodies: Man Booker Int Prize winner shows w ...

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to make a fake video
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.