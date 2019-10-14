App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Birlasoft inks $240 million deal with Invacare

Invacare manufactures wheelchairs, bariatric equipment, disability scooters, respiratory products and other homecare products.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Birlasoft on October 14 said it has signed a multi-year agreement worth $240 million (around Rs 1,700 crore) with Invacare Corporation, wherein the C K Birla Group firm will deliver IT-as-a-Service to the US-based company.

"Birlasoft will accelerate Invacare's business transformation by modernising systems, taking responsibility for the provision of service desk, applications, server, network and telephony support. Birlasoft will build a new analytics platform and move the Invacare data centre to the cloud," a statement said.

As a part of the IT transformation, Birlasoft will also implement a new product lifecycle management system, and Invacare customers will benefit from a new e-commerce portal to access products, spares and supplies, it added.

"A business transformation of this magnitude requires significant capital investment. We want to improve customer experience and IT Operating Costs through automation and digitalisation. By having Birlasoft deliver IT-as-a-Service through an achievement-based agreement, we have a partner in this transformation that is invested in our success," Matthew Monaghan, Chairman, President CEO of Invacare Corporation, said.

Dharmender Kapoor, CEO and MD of Birlasoft, said the company is committed to Invacare's successful business transformation.

"We bring our focus on Enterprise Digital, and our strengths in transforming Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and operations in both business and IT," he added.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 12:32 pm

