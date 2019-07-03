App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Birla Group patriarch BK Birla passes away

The 98-year-old industrialist was the chairman of Krishnarpan Charity Trust and a host of educational institutions, one of which is the BK Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Industrialist Basant Kumar Birla has passed away on July 03, 2019 at the age of 98.

The patriarch was Chairman of the BK Birla Group of Companies, the Krishnarpan Charity Trust and a host of educational institutions, one of which is the BK Birla Institute of Engineering and Technology.

He also set up the Birla Public School in Qatar and the BK Birla College of Arts, Commerce and Science in Kalyan.

Close

The youngest son of industrialist and philanthropist GD Birla, he was actively associated with a number of companies from a young age. Starting with He eventually went on to become the chairman of Kesoram Industries.

BK Birla also established the Indo-Ethiopian Textiles Share Company, the first major joint venture by any Indian industrialist. Thereafter, the Emperor of Ethiopia Haile Selassie I awarded him the medal of the Menelik II, the highest Ethiopian Award.

He is survived by his daughters Jayashree Mohta and Manjushree Khaitan. His son, Aditya Vikram Birla, father of Kumar Mangalam Birla, died in October 1995.

 

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #BK Birla #BK Birla Group

