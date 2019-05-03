Birla Corporation Q4 net profit falls 2.23% to Rs 128.19 crore

Birla Corporation on May 3 reported a 2.23-per cent on-year fall in net profit to Rs 128.19 crore during the quarter to March.

Revenue from operations of the flagship company of the M P Birla group, however, rose to Rs 1,872.76 crore in the three months ended March from Rs 1,650.81 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Cement production during the 2018-19 fiscal stood at 3.77 million tonne, an increase of 3.4 million tonne from the previous fiscal.

EBIDTA for the quarter under review grew 15 per cent to Rs 333.95 crore on the back of better sales and realisation, while the operating profit for the full fiscal was at Rs 1,027 crore.

The company's production units are now operating at more than 90 per cent of their installed capacity, the statement said. The board declared a dividend of Rs 7.50 per share.