Birla Corp Q1 net rises 94% to Rs 84 crore

Birla Corporation, an M P Birla Group company, today reported a 94-percent on-year rise in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 84 crore.

During the reporting quarter, net sales of the company stood at Rs 1,655.75 crore compared with Rs 1,458.79 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said in a release.

Cement production for the period was 35.45 lakh tonnes as against 32.91 lakh tonnes a year ago, reflecting an increase of 8 percent.

Birla Corporation's EBITDA came in at Rs 269.55 crore in the three months ended June, registering a growth of 10.47 percent year-on-year.

There was marked improvement in realisations during the quarter under review in all the regions except north, which was partly offset by a sharp increase in input costs, especially fuel, the release added.