App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Birla Corp Q1 net rises 94% to Rs 84 crore

During the reporting quarter, net sales of the company stood at Rs 1,655.75 crore compared with Rs 1,458.79 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Birla Corporation, an M P Birla Group company, today reported a 94-percent on-year rise in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 84 crore.

During the reporting quarter, net sales of the company stood at Rs 1,655.75 crore compared with Rs 1,458.79 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said in a release.

Cement production for the period was 35.45 lakh tonnes as against 32.91 lakh tonnes a year ago, reflecting an increase of 8 percent.

Birla Corporation's EBITDA came in at Rs 269.55 crore in the three months ended June, registering a growth of 10.47 percent year-on-year.

There was marked improvement in realisations during the quarter under review in all the regions except north, which was partly offset by a sharp increase in input costs, especially fuel, the release added.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #Birla Corporation #Business #Companies #earnings #Results

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.