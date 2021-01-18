Bird flu likely to dampen January sales, overall poultry revenue may decline 30-40%: CRISIL Ratings

(Image: News18 Creative)

The avian flu outbreak in India, referred to as bird flu, may dampen poultry sales by a third this month, but the poultry sector will bounce back in quick time, says CRISIL Ratings' analysis.

Ever since the first case of bird flu was reported in Kerala in first half of December 2020, it has spread to over 10 states. The flu is said to spread due to carrier migratory wild birds crossing into the country.

The CRISIL’s analysis, which rated 87 poultry companies comprising nearly 30 per cent of the industry’s revenue, indicate that it has chopped around 30 percent off broiler chicken volume, bringing down daily chicken demand in the country from 100 lakh kg in December 2020 to an estimated 70 lakh kg in January 2021.

Apart from this, the rating agency added that wholesale prices of broiler chicken have crashed 20-30 percent from Rs 105-110 per kg in December to Rs 80 per kg. Following this, the overall revenue could decline 30-40 percent in January 2021 due to a fall in realisations and volume.

Though the the fall in prices tends to be temporary, says CRISIL. Earlier in March 2020, the wholesale prices of broiler chicken had crashed to a low of Rs 50 per kg from Rs 90 per kg in January 2020 due to apprehensions of COVID-19 spreading through poultry. However, wholesale prices surged back to Rs 90-100 per kg in the subsequent quarters, so the agency hopes the prices may reach Rs 90-100 per kg soon this time around.

"The impact of the current avian flu outbreak on the poultry industry will depend on its intensity and duration. In recent past, the impact of such outbreaks has been temporary due to swift implementation of testing, culling and containment protocols by the authorities. Fears against chicken consumption do not last for more than a few weeks as the infection rate abates. We, therefore, believe CRISIL’s earlier estimate of 200 bps increase in operating margin to 7-7.5% this fiscal will hold despite the outbreak," CRISIL Ratings Ltd's Director Dinesh Jain said.

In the months of May and June 2020, the poultry industry made attractive profits which was supported by higher sales realisations and prevalence of low poultry feed prices. The rating agency opines high profitability of preceding quarters and likely price recovery post the current outbreak will support improved operating margins of 7-7.5 percent for the industry in current fiscal.

That apart, the Union government’s compensation for culling birds is resulting in quicker loss absorption by poultry farmers. The body stated that the operating margins of poultry farmers have remained stable in the range of 5-6 percent over fiscals 2017-2020 despite four avian flu incidents in the past two years.

"The poultry industry has been resilient, as evidenced by the improving capital structure. The total outside liabilities to the tangible net worth (TOL-TNW) ratio is expected to improve from 1.85 times (as on March 31, 2018) to 0.85 times (as on March 31, 2021), indicating better ability to service debt and withstand business pressures," CRISIL Ratings Ltd.'s Associate Director Jayashree Nandakumar said.