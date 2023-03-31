 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bipartisan US lawmakers introduce bill aimed at Google, Facebook ad clout

Reuters
Mar 31, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST

The bill would prohibit big digital advertising companies, with Google the biggest, from owning more than one part of the stack of services that connect advertisers with companies with space for advertisements.

The bill targets Alphabet’s Google and Meta’s Facebook, as well as Amazon.com and Apple, according to Senator Mike Lee’s office.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday aimed at cutting Google and Facebook’s clout in online advertising, an early sign that lawmakers will press on with efforts to rein in Big Tech in the new congress.

The bill would only impact companies that do more than $20 billion in digital ad transactions. Affected companies would have to do more than $20 billion in digital ad transactions.