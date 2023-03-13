 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Biomass burning caused high pollution levels in Delhi during night hours in 2019: Study

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

The study was conducted by Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Kanpur along with researchers from Paul Scherrer Institut (PSI) Switzerland and University Helsinki, Finland.

(Image: Reuters)

High amount of particulate pollution in Delhi during the winter nights in 2019 was caused by biomass burning, according to a study by two IITs and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The study was conducted by Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Kanpur along with researchers from Paul Scherrer Institut (PSI) Switzerland and University Helsinki, Finland.

The study has been published in Nature Geoscience journal.

"Delhi often experiences high amount of particulate pollution also termed as haze. However, exact reasons behind their formation was hitherto unknown.