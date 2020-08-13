Biological E ties up with Janssen Pharmaceutica for COVID-19 vaccine production

Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals and biologics firm Biological E. Limited (BE) on August 13 signed an agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, part of pharma major Johnson & Johnson, for the creation and enhancement of production capabilities to make the latter's COVID-19 vaccine.

J&J's coronavirus vaccine candidate is currently undergoing phase 1/2a clinical trials, said the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker in a press statement.

"We are very pleased indeed to collaborate with an organisation like Johnson & Johnson. Given the magnitude of COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to mount an effective response will be predicated on the ability to supply the vaccine globally and in significant quantities," Mahima Datla, Managing Director of BE, said.

"This is best achieved through collaboration,” Datla added.

The firm is looking forward to deploying its manufacturing infrastructure to support J&J's commitment to global access for its COVID-19 vaccine,” said Narender Dev Mantena, Director of BioE Holdings Inc.

Mantena heads BE's novel vaccine initiative at the company.

Globally; over 20.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including over 743,487 deaths have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO). At present, there is no approved vaccine available for the treatment of the disease.

The WHO has declared COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, a pandemic.