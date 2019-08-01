Biocon's partner Mylan launches first biosimilar of trastuzumab in Australia

Biopharmaceutical firm Biocon, on August 1, said its partner Mylan has launched first ever biosimilar to Herceptin in Australia.

The company will be selling the drug under brand name Ogivri, which will be used for the treatment of HER2 sub-type breast cancer and metastatic stomach cancer.

The drug will be available on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), under which the Australian government provides subsidized prescription drugs to its citizens.

Biosimilars, which are much cheaper than biologics, are expected to generate savings that help manage the growing costs of Australia’s health care system, in particular, the PBS.

“We are extremely excited to enable access to Ogivri, in Australia, a high quality biosimilar Trastuzumab, co-developed and manufactured by Biocon," Dr Christiane Hamacher, CEO, Biocon Biologics said.

"Thousands of patients in Europe, India, and key emerging markets are benefitting from our biosimilar Trastuzumab. Commercialisation of Ogivri by Mylan, in Australia, extends the global footprint of our biosimilar Trastuzumab,” Hamacher added.