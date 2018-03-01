App
Feb 23, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Biocon to set up R&D unit in Telangana

PTI
 
 
Bio-pharmaceuticals firm Biocon will soon start an R&D lab of its subsidiary Syngene in Genome Valley in Telangana, which is expected to generate 1,000 high-tech jobs, the state government said today.

The company will also be expanding its current presence in Hyderabad on APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/ Intermediates) to add 500 new jobs, it added.

Biocon MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw met Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on the sidelines of BioAsia 2018 and informed the minister about Biocon's decision to expand their operations in Telangana, the statement said.

A business delegation headed by Chutima Bunyapraphasara, Deputy Minister of Commerce, Thailand, also met Rao on the sidelines of BioAsia 2018.

Further, Italian Consul General in Mumbai, Stefania Costanza, informed Rao that a delegation of the Italian Chamber of Commerce will soon visit Telangana to explore business opportunities, the statement added.

The minister also met Terri Bresenham, CEO & President, Sustainable Healthcare Division, GE. The GE team expressed interest in collaborating with the Telangana Academy of Skill & Knowledge (TASK) in healthcare skilling, the release added.

