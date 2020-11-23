PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2020 08:19 PM IST

Biocon to acquire 26% stake in Hinduja Renewables Two

The cost of the acquisition is Rs 5,91,61,730 for the acquisition of 26 percent stake on a fully diluted basis in one or more tranches, Biocon said.

Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it has inked an agreement for the acquisition of 26 percent stake on a fully diluted basis in Hinduja Renewables Two Pvt Ltd for Rs 5.91 crore.

The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is December 15, 2020, Biocon said in a BSE filing.

The cost of the acquisition is Rs 5,91,61,730 for the acquisition of 26 percent stake on a fully diluted basis in one or more tranches, it added.

The object of the stake acquisition is to enhance the renewable-based power consumption, the filing said.

Shares of Biocon Ltd closed at Rs 419.35 per scrip on BSE, down 0.18 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 08:19 pm

