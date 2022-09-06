English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Biocon sells 5.4% stake in arm Syngene International

    According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Biocon, the promoter of Syngene International, sold a total of 21,789,164 shares, amounting to a 5.4 percent stake, in the company.

    PTI
    September 06, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST

    Drugmaker Biocon on Tuesday divested a 5.4 percent stake in its research arm Syngene International for a little over Rs 1,220 crore through an open market transaction.

    According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Biocon, the promoter of Syngene International, sold a total of 21,789,164 shares, amounting to a 5.4 percent stake, in the company.

    The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 560.04 apiece, a discount of more than three percent to Monday's closing price of Rs 578.75 on the BSE. At this price, the transaction size has been pegged at Rs 1,220.28 crore, the data showed.

    The scrip of Syngene International has settled 2.38 percent lower at Rs 565 apiece on the BSE. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund was among the entities that lapped up the company's shares.

    As of June year, of the promoters' holding of 70.29 percent, Biocon held a 69.99 percent stake in Syngene, the shareholding pattern with the exchange showed.

    Close

    In separate block deals, Raja Ganesan Chandramogan, promoter of Hatsun Agro Products, offloaded 27.2 lakh shares of the company for nearly Rs 269 crore.

    The shares were picked up by Sundaram Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund.
    PTI
    Tags: #Biocon #divestment #Syngene International
    first published: Sep 6, 2022 09:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.