App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 05:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Biocon number six in top 10 Global Biotech Employers ranking for 2019

It continues to be the only company from Asia to feature on the prestigious US-based 'Science' magazine's annual 'Science Careers Top 20 Employers' list, since its debut in 2012.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bengaluru-headquartered biopharmaceuticals company Biocon Ltd has moved up to sixth spot in the Top 10 Global Biotech Employers ranking for 2019.

It continues to be the only company from Asia to feature on the prestigious US-based 'Science' magazine's annual 'Science Careers Top 20 Employers' list, since its debut in 2012.

Ranked at number six among global pharma and biotech companies in 2019, Biocon has moved up from number seven in 2018 and number nine in 2017.

Close

Biocon said in a statement it has been consistently recognised for three key attributes: "Innovative leader in the industry, 'is socially responsible' and leadership makes changes needed."

related news

The ranking is a result of the 2019 Science Careers Top Employers global survey conducted by the US-based Science magazine to determine which companies in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry have the best reputations as employers globally.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD, Biocon said: "We have consciously created a culture that encourages ideation, experimentation and collaboration to address unmet patient needs."

Biocon was ahead of leading global pharma companies like Novozymes, Roche, Eli Lilly, Abbott, Novartis, Pfizer etc. in the 2019 rankings.

The Top 5 global players in this year's list are Alnylam, Regeneron, Incyte, Merck KGaA and Spark therapeutics.

Respondents to the web-based survey were asked to rate companies based on 23 characteristics, including 'innovative leader in the industry,' 'treating employees with respect,' 'is socially responsible,' 'work culture values aligned' and 'leadership makes changes needed,' it was stated.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 05:40 pm

tags #Biocon #Business #Companies #Global Biotech Employers ranking

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.