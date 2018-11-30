App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 06:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Biocon, Mylan joint product Fulphila gets approval in EU

Fulphila, a biosimilar Pegfilgrastim, jointly developed by Biocon and Mylan, has been approved in European Union (EU), Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Biotechnology major Biocon Friday said the European Commission has granted marketing authorisation to its partner Mylan for Fulphila, a biosimilar product to treat cancer.

Fulphila, a biosimilar Pegfilgrastim, jointly developed by Biocon and Mylan, has been approved in European Union (EU), Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

In September, European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use had issued a positive opinion recommending approval of the product which is biosimilar to Amgen's Neulasta.

It is indicated for the reduction in the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in adult patients treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy for malignancy.

Biosimilar Pegfilgrastim treatment can be used to stimulate bone marrow to produce more neutrophils to fight infection in patients undergoing chemotherapy, the company said.

According to IQVIA, Neulasta had sales of more than USD 450 million (Rs 3136 crore) in Europe for the 12 months ending June 30, 2018.

Biocon shares Friday ended 3.27 percent up at Rs 622.25 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 06:22 pm

tags #Biocon #Business #Companies #EU

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.