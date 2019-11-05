App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Biocon gets EIR from USFDA for Bengaluru biologics unit

The company had undergone good manufacturing norms compliance inspection of the unit from August 22-30, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Biopharmaceutical firm Biocon on November 5 said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its biologics drug product unit at Bengaluru.

The US Food and Drug Administration has said the inspection is closed. The company had undergone good manufacturing norms compliance inspection of the unit from August 22-30, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

Commenting on the development, Biocon Biologics CEO Christine Hamacher said, "The EIR for this facility reaffirms our manufacturing capabilities for high quality biosimilars to serve the needs of patients in the US".

The facility is a strong building block for the company's $1 billion revenue target, Hamacher added.

related news

The USFDA had in October approved Biocon's new drug product filing for biosimilar Trastuzumab 150mg vials at the biologics facility in Bengaluru following a pre-approval inspection in September, the company said.  .

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 10:39 am

tags #Biocon

