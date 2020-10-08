Biocon Foundation to contribute Rs 65 crore for Metro station construction in Bengaluru

The Biocon Foundation on Thursday pledged Rs 65 crore toward construction of the proposed Hebbagodi Metro station on Hosur Road.

The foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the Biocon Ltd, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to the effect, a release from Biocon said on Thursday.

The MoU was inked by Biocon Foundation Founder and Managing Trustee Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and BMRCL Director Ajay Seth.

As a recognition of Biocon Foundation’s contribution to society, BMRCL will approach the Karnataka government jointly with the Biocon Foundation for naming the upcoming station as Biocon Hebbagodi Metro Station.