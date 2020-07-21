App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 01:11 PM IST

Biocon Biologics partners with Voluntis for digital therapeutics for diabetics patients

The licensing agreement between Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn. Bhd. and Voluntis will allow Biocon Biologics to offer therapeutic product 'Insulia' to type 2 diabetes patients across several markets in the world, Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd on July 21 announced a global collaboration agreement with Voluntis to develop and distribute digital therapeutics supporting people with diabetes on biologics therapy.

The licensing agreement between Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn. Bhd. and Voluntis will allow Biocon Biologics to offer therapeutic product 'Insulia' to type 2 diabetes patients across several markets in the world, Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

Voluntis, based out of Boston and Paris, creates digital therapeutics that allow people suffering from chronic conditions to manage their treatment on their own every day.

Insulia provides automated insulin dose recommendations enabling people with diabetes to self-manage their condition and healthcare teams to remotely monitor progress.

"The demand for at-home treatment and telemedicine solutions is dramatically increasing around the world, with select healthcare systems offering reimbursement for patients eligible for digital therapeutic solutions.

“Biocon Biologics aspires to reimagine the patient ecosystem by developing a technology dependent operating model that enables personalisation of care, thus going beyond the product to reduce both the cost of the drug as well as the cost of administering the drug," the company added.

Shares of Biocon were trading 0.64 percent higher at Rs 431 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 11:30 am

