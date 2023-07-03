English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Biocon Biologics biosimilar to treat certain inflammatory diseases now available in US

    PTI
    July 03, 2023 / 10:47 PM IST
    Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon, on Monday said its biosimilar to treat certain inflammatory diseases is now available in the US market.

    The company said HULIO (adalimumab) injection, a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), is now available to patients in the US after five years of experience in Europe and two years in Canada.

    "The launch of HULIO, our biosimilar adalimumab, in the US, is an important milestone for Biocon Biologics as it expands our well-known biosimilar product offering to patients in the US," Biocon Biologics CEO and MD Shreehas Tambe said in a statement. This launch builds on the company's strong presence in oncology and diabetes, he added.

    PTI
    Tags: #Biocon Biologics #inflammatory diseases #US
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 10:47 pm