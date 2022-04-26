English
    Biocon arm signs $90 million contract with Malaysia for human insulin brand Insugen

    "This will enable us to serve over 400,000 people with diabetes using recombinant human insulin, helping the government on its journey towards equitable access to diabetes care," said Susheel Umesh, chief commercial officer, emerging markets, Biocon Biologics.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 26, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
     
     
    A Biocon stepdown subsidiary on April 26 said it has been awarded a three-year contract worth $90 million by Malaysia's ministry of health for its recombinant human insulin brand Insugen.

    Biocon Sdn Bhd is an arm of Biocon subsidiary Biocon Biologics in Malaysia. It will supply its range of insulin to partner Duopharma Marketing Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Duopharma Biotech.

    “This will enable us to serve over 400,000 people with diabetes using recombinant human insulin, helping the government on its journey towards equitable access to diabetes care,” said Susheel Umesh, chief commercial officer, emerging markets, Biocon Biologics.

    Formulations approved are rh-Insulin formulations, Insugen-R, Insugen-N and Insugen®-30/70. The Insugen formulations will be made available to patients at all hospitals, district health offices and health clinics run by the Malaysian ministry of health.

    Manufacturing will be at the company’s Johor facility, the first and only biopharma sterile injectable facility in Malaysia to receive approval from the European Medicines Agency and the United States Food and Drug Administration.

    Biocon Biologics supplies to patients across the US, European Union, Australia, the Middle East and Latin America. The company has so far provided more than 2.75 billion doses of rh-Insulin globally.



