Biocon appoints MB Chinappa as CFO of Biocon Biologics

MB Chinappa has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Biocon subsidiary Biocon Biologics India, the company said on December 7.

Chinappa joins Biocon Biologics from another subsidiary company Syngene International, where he was President (Finance) and CFO since 2008, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

"He will be a part of the executive leadership team and will enable Biocon Biologics' journey towards becoming a global leader in biologics," it added.

"Chinappa has proven leadership skills and played a key role in the value creation story of Biocon and Syngene in the past 20 years. With his expertise we will build immense value for Biocon Biologics as we progress towards transforming millions of patient lives across the globe," Christiane Hamacher, CEO of Biocon Biologics said.

Chinappa is a chartered accountant with over 28 years of experience in corporate finance, planning, treasury, taxation, risk management and assurance.